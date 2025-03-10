Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys Shares of 8,386 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $98.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.65. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.85 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The stock has a market cap of $123.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

