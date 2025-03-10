Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 37.7% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.5% during the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total transaction of $7,095,925.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,942,799.96. This trade represents a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.02, for a total transaction of $3,969,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,762,872. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,647 shares of company stock worth $155,847,223. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,472.47.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,339.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,319.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,326.81. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $1,136.27 and a one year high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

