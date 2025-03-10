Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 1,056 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $3,423,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 419,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 79,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRU. Evercore ISI raised Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.15.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $111.35 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.44 and a 1 year high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.53 and a 200-day moving average of $119.78.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.40). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.