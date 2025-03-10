Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 1,701 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 158,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP raised its position in shares of Diageo by 88,407.3% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 8,113,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104,301 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Diageo by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 16,285 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,242,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,671,000 after purchasing an additional 437,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Diageo stock opened at $112.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.32. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $105.72 and a 1 year high of $151.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.42%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

