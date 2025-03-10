Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 23,216 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 62.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,216 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,003,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,240,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Price Performance

BBJP opened at $57.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.66. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF has a one year low of $50.08 and a one year high of $60.65.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.