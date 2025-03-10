Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,012 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $805,000. American Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 246,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after acquiring an additional 64,045 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 833.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 33,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 29,673 shares during the period.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USHY opened at $37.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.46.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

