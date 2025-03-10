E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $247,000 in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,981.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,573,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,669,000 after buying an additional 1,542,092 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $218,918,000. Roberts Foundation bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $147,910,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,047,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $156,199,000 after purchasing an additional 503,365 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,703,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,486,977,000 after purchasing an additional 481,686 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:KKR opened at $115.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $102.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.18. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.92 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $634,841,604.16. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Articles

