eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives $65.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays set a $72.00 price objective on shares of eBay and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

eBay Trading Up 3.9 %

eBay Increases Dividend

EBAY opened at $70.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.21. eBay has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $71.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $260,082.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,778.80. This trade represents a 5.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,252 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $334,184.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,040.40. This trade represents a 7.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,524 shares of company stock worth $1,390,509 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Wealth Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth about $543,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 91,424 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 599.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 538,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,078,000 after purchasing an additional 461,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Free Report

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

