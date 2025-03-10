Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $2.17 Million Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,811 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,657,000 after buying an additional 38,826 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 161,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after buying an additional 86,276 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,314,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 29,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,674,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $639,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,838,755.86. The trade was a 7.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $197,358.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,635.87. This represents a 2.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,570 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $63.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.96, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.06. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $84.40.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $44.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

