Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 79,166 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 71.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,166 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,755.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.91 and a 1-year high of $83.30.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
