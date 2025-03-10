Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by FWG Holdings LLC

FWG Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 0.8% of FWG Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. FWG Holdings LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,208,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,698,000 after purchasing an additional 60,306 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 49,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 24.9% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 48.6% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,574,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $997.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,007.50.

NYSE:LLY opened at $868.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $823.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $711.40 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $826.63 and a 200-day moving average of $847.24.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

