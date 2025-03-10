Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Stock Price Up 4.3% – Still a Buy?

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) was up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.16 and last traded at $13.30. Approximately 158,842 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 407,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Embecta from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded Embecta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Embecta Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $811.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.20. Embecta had a net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Embecta Corp. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Embecta news, Director Milton Mayo Morris sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $50,778.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,858.54. The trade was a 7.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embecta

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in Embecta in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Embecta in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Embecta by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Embecta by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 164,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 23,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embecta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

Recommended Stories

