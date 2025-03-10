Emily M. Leproust Sells 2,402 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $98,265.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,110,729.72. This trade represents a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Twist Bioscience Trading Down 6.9 %

NASDAQ:TWST traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,733,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,978. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 2.15.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.69% and a negative net margin of 59.76%. The firm had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

