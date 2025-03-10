enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.11), Zacks reports.

enGene Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ENGN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.24. 27,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 16.87 and a current ratio of 16.87. enGene has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $18.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ENGN. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on enGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on enGene in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised shares of enGene to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James began coverage on enGene in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut enGene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, enGene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

enGene Company Profile

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

