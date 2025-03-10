Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.75. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Ensign Energy Services traded as low as C$2.06 and last traded at C$2.08, with a volume of 838740 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.25.

ESI has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Director Cary A. Moomjian Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,694.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 50,400 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.90 per share, with a total value of C$146,160.00. 44.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$387.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.83.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

