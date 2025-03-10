EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 100.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,415 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Inv LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 989 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.80.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,365.67. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $125.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.50 and a 200-day moving average of $127.74. The company has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.78 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

