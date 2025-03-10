EOS (EOS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $123.02 Million

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000612 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, EOS has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $756.49 million and approximately $123.02 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000863 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000405 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,551,539,568 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

