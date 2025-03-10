EPIQ Capital Group LLC Sells 385 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 4.4% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $16,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 64,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $268.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $80.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.24 and a 200-day moving average of $248.27. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $198.94 and a one year high of $272.32.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

