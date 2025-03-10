Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 67.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,866 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,894,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Equinix by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,541,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQIX opened at $859.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.66 billion, a PE ratio of 100.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $923.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $908.05. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.14 and a fifty-two week high of $994.03.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.42%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Equinix from $936.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Equinix from $1,033.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Equinix from $935.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $995.24.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.51, for a total transaction of $643,308.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,878,652.27. This trade represents a 7.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 1,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $903.71, for a total transaction of $1,202,838.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,945,508.09. The trade was a 16.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,054 shares of company stock worth $17,466,950 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

