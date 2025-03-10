ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB) Announces $0.10 Dividend

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1001 per share on Friday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Stock Up 0.6 %

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.89. 37,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,684. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $17.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.36.

Get ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN alerts:

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Series B (HDLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks 2x leveraged exposure to an index, compounded monthly, of 40 stocks that have been culled from a list of the 1,000 largest US firms based primarily on high dividends and low volatility.

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.