ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB) Announces $0.10 Dividend

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1001 per share on Friday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Stock Up 0.6 %
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.89. 37,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,684. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $17.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.36.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.