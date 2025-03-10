FactSet Research Systems’ (FDS) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $503.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s previous close.

FDS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $449.38.

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded up $6.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $446.75. 95,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,879. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $391.84 and a 1 year high of $499.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $462.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $463.44.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

