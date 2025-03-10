Fairscale Capital LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Fairscale Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 200.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,219 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.4% of Fairscale Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fairscale Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,552,000 after buying an additional 104,855 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $163,000. Tenon Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 26,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

SCHD stock opened at $28.46 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day moving average is $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.