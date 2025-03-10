Ferguson (LON:FERG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as £127.19 ($164.41) and last traded at £127.19 ($164.41), with a volume of 9013 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at £127.30 ($164.56).

Ferguson Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is £142.10 and its 200-day moving average is £150.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of £31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Ferguson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $0.79. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 35.08%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

