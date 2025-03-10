Fertilizer Stocks To Follow Today – March 10th

CSX, Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern, Teck Resources, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, and CF Industries are the seven Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks are the stored quantities of fertilizer available for use by farmers and other agricultural entities. These reserves help manage supply and demand fluctuations, ensuring that crops receive essential nutrients and reducing the risk of shortages during peak planting or unexpected supply disruptions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.00. 8,535,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,618,749. CSX has a 1 year low of $30.55 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day moving average is $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.78 on Monday, hitting $248.53. The stock had a trading volume of 802,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,758. The stock has a market cap of $150.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $218.55 and a 52-week high of $258.07.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $241.32. 607,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,589. The firm has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $206.71 and a 1-year high of $277.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Teck Resources (TECK)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Shares of NYSE TECK traded down $2.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.17. 3,089,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,122,041. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59 and a beta of 0.93. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $37.15 and a 1 year high of $55.13.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

PBR traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $12.79. 7,316,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,728,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average is $14.07. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $2.41 on Monday, hitting $75.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,117. The company has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.81 and a 200-day moving average of $78.48. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.58.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

CF Industries stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.43 and its 200 day moving average is $85.48. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $69.13 and a 1-year high of $98.25.

