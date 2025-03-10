Findev (CVE:FDI) Stock Price Down 3.8% – What’s Next?

Findev Inc. (CVE:FDI – Get Free Report) was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 2,040 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 7,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Findev Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$14.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.69.

About Findev

Findev Inc, a real estate finance company, provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments in the Greater Toronto Area, Canada. It targets real estate projects that include condominiums, townhouses, purpose-built rentals, low-rise/subdivisions, and retail developments.

