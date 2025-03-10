Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Trading 1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF – Get Free Report) shot up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.20. 965 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 3,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Firm Capital Property Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.10.

About Firm Capital Property Trust

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders. The Trust's plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, and net lease convenience retail.

