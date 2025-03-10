First Pacific Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

First Pacific Advisors LP reduced its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,338,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 158,740 shares during the period. Douglas Emmett accounts for approximately 1.4% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $99,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 35,081 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 170,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 54,899 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,829,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DEI. Piper Sandler upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $17.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average of $17.76. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.44. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 584.62%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

