First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Shares Bought by New Insight Wealth Advisors

New Insight Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of New Insight Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. New Insight Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCAL. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,909,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,256,000 after purchasing an additional 114,040 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,741,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,004,000. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 46,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 14,833 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $406,000. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $49.30 on Monday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $48.26 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.74. The stock has a market cap of $271.12 million, a P/E ratio of 129.72 and a beta of 0.15.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 392.11%.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

