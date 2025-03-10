Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.76 and last traded at $35.28, with a volume of 130845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.14.

FLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fluor from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays set a $40.00 target price on shares of Fluor and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fluor from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fluor from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.24. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.30). Fluor had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 2,509.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fluor by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

