Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,364 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,278,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497,321 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,989,157 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $863,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,676 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,347,303 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,108,000 after acquiring an additional 636,330 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 11,976,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348,185 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,639,886 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $122,917,000 after acquiring an additional 84,600 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $9.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.77.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

