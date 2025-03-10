FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) Shares Sold by Highland Peak Capital LLC

Highland Peak Capital LLC cut its stake in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,524,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,610 shares during the period. FTAI Infrastructure accounts for about 6.1% of Highland Peak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Highland Peak Capital LLC’s holdings in FTAI Infrastructure were worth $11,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIP. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 133,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 55,120 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 848,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 564,566 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIP opened at $5.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $574.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.52. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.36%.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

