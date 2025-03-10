Fuel Tech (FTEK) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ: FTEK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/10/2025 – Fuel Tech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/6/2025 – Fuel Tech had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2025 – Fuel Tech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/22/2025 – Fuel Tech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Fuel Tech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Fuel Tech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/29/2025 – Fuel Tech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/21/2025 – Fuel Tech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/13/2025 – Fuel Tech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fuel Tech stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. Fuel Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 million, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 4.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new position in Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $1,027,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,039,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 138,169 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Fuel Tech in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 24,129 shares during the period. 20.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

