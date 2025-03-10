Fuel Tech (FTEK) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ: FTEK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/10/2025 – Fuel Tech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/6/2025 – Fuel Tech had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/2/2025 – Fuel Tech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2025 – Fuel Tech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/14/2025 – Fuel Tech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/6/2025 – Fuel Tech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/29/2025 – Fuel Tech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/21/2025 – Fuel Tech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2025 – Fuel Tech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Fuel Tech Price Performance
Fuel Tech stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. Fuel Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 million, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 4.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02.
Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.
