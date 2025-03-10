Future Fund LLC Cuts Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Future Fund LLC reduced its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Datadog accounts for 1.8% of Future Fund LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 12,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 66.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Datadog during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.70.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $109.63 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $98.80 and a one year high of $170.08. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.86.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other Datadog news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total value of $2,855,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,324 shares in the company, valued at $9,402,224.04. The trade was a 23.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $1,228,959.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 435,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,642,580.25. The trade was a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 410,630 shares of company stock valued at $57,719,574. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

