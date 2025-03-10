G2 Capital Management LLC OH Acquires 7,619 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 354,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up approximately 9.7% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $32,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 81.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth about $70,000.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $92.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $1.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

