Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Gaia had a negative net margin of 7.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.90%.

Gaia Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Gaia stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $4.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,222. Gaia has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $6.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $94.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Gaia alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GAIA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Gaia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

About Gaia

(Get Free Report)

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.