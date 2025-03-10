Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,776 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 329,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,142,000 after acquiring an additional 21,635 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 589,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,707,000 after acquiring an additional 19,263 shares during the period. Saybrook Capital NC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SLT Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.35.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PEP opened at $154.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $211.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.76. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.51 and a 12 month high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

