Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC Invests $2.69 Million in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,000. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 2.0% of Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG opened at $518.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $571.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $531.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $364.17 and a twelve month high of $616.00.

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.18, for a total transaction of $260,725.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,879.38. This trade represents a 18.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.15, for a total transaction of $145,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,093.55. This represents a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,579 shares of company stock worth $7,756,844. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

