Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $416,000 Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 86.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,762,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,945,000 after buying an additional 7,767,072 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 10,500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $819,315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419,351 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,615,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $564,631,000 after purchasing an additional 84,337 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in PayPal by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,015,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $469,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,356 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $387,435,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.03.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $70.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.13. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.97 and a 52 week high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

