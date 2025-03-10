GAP (NYSE:GAP) Given New $25.00 Price Target at UBS Group

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.15% from the company’s previous close.

GAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of GAP from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on GAP from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Get GAP alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GAP

GAP Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GAP traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $22.49. 9,998,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,107,880. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.14. GAP has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. GAP had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GAP will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GAP news, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $6,045,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,198,183.36. The trade was a 19.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GAP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.