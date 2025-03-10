GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 530.8% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

NYSE:GEV opened at $288.90 on Monday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $447.50. The stock has a market cap of $79.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $360.05 and a 200-day moving average of $310.59.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.99%.

GE Vernova announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GE Vernova from $301.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on GE Vernova from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.83.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

