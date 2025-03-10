Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Makes New $67,000 Investment in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of NIO by 1,652,962.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 132,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 132,237 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $1,360,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $537,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 5,388.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,394,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,038,000 after buying an additional 5,296,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at $1,327,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Price Performance

Shares of NIO opened at $4.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NIO. HSBC lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.70 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie cut NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.60 to $4.80 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Hsbc Global Res cut NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.80 to $3.90 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

