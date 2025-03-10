George Weston (TSE:WN) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$239.81 and last traded at C$239.45, with a volume of 47588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$238.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$220.00 to C$221.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. CIBC reduced their price objective on George Weston from C$269.00 to C$268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Desjardins dropped their target price on George Weston from C$255.00 to C$251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on George Weston from C$266.00 to C$264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$242.00 to C$263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$251.42.

Get George Weston alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WN

George Weston Stock Down 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at George Weston

The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$224.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$224.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 372.50, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.32.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$230.80, for a total value of C$2,308,031.00. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$238.75, for a total transaction of C$59,687.50. Insiders have sold a total of 67,963 shares of company stock valued at $15,700,985 over the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About George Weston

(Get Free Report)

George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.