Gilbert A. Fuller Sells 674 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $21,190.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE USNA traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $33.34. 67,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,672. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.71 and a 12 month high of $50.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.18. The stock has a market cap of $635.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.98.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $213.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.82 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 6.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USNA. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth about $30,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

USNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

