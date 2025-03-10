Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.226 per share on Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a 10.2% increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
Gildan Activewear Stock Performance
Shares of GIL stock opened at C$71.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$44.23 and a 52-week high of C$79.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$72.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$67.87.
Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.01. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 13.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 4.5460385 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GIL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$82.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.50.
Read Our Latest Report on Gildan Activewear
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of basic apparel, including T-shirts, underwear, socks, and hosiery. Its primary market is the sale of blank T-shirts to wholesalers and printers (printwear). Gildan also sells branded clothing through retail and direct-to-consumer channels.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gildan Activewear
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 Stocks to Consider With a Possible Recession on the Table
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- AAON Doubles Down: Dividend Raise & Share Buyback Plan
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 4 Stocks Up 20%+ in the Last Month—Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.