Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.226 per share on Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a 10.2% increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of GIL stock opened at C$71.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$44.23 and a 52-week high of C$79.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$72.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$67.87.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.01. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 13.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 4.5460385 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.08, for a total transaction of C$7,808,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.31, for a total transaction of C$693,102.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,483 shares of company stock valued at $9,147,454. 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GIL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$82.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.50.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of basic apparel, including T-shirts, underwear, socks, and hosiery. Its primary market is the sale of blank T-shirts to wholesalers and printers (printwear). Gildan also sells branded clothing through retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

See Also

