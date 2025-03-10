GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Trading Down 7.8% – Time to Sell?

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.98 and last traded at $51.96. 1,293,630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,997,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.38.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on GitLab from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.34 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $708,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,938,525.40. This represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $167,716.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,233,903.54. This represents a 2.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 730,257 shares of company stock valued at $44,034,967. Insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,142,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,585,000 after buying an additional 885,955 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,089,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in GitLab by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,034,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,160 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,140,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,954,000 after purchasing an additional 470,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,155,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

