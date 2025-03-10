Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) CEO Mark Christopher Hanna Buys 3,000 Shares

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Christopher Hanna purchased 3,000 shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,205. This represents a 38.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of GLBZ opened at $5.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 million, a P/E ratio of -126.88 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average of $5.49. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $6.99.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Glen Burnie Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GLBZ Free Report ) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,487 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 4.90% of Glen Burnie Bancorp worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

