Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.78 and last traded at $22.85, with a volume of 3013220 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.00.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 50.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,385,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512,560 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 356.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,290,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,853 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 2,106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 968,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,700,000 after acquiring an additional 924,340 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 742.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 927,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,548,000 after acquiring an additional 817,807 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,728,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,300,000 after acquiring an additional 777,767 shares during the last quarter.
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
