Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.78 and last traded at $22.85, with a volume of 3013220 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Uranium ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 50.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,385,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512,560 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 356.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,290,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,853 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 2,106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 968,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,700,000 after acquiring an additional 924,340 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 742.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 927,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,548,000 after acquiring an additional 817,807 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,728,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,300,000 after acquiring an additional 777,767 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.