Goldfinch Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $65.24 Million (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Goldfinch token can now be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00000896 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldfinch has a total market cap of $65.24 million and $771,552.57 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00000928 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79,336.52 or 1.00658059 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $79,319.79 or 1.00636837 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
Goldfinch Profile
Goldfinch was first traded on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,393,550 tokens. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Goldfinch Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using US dollars.
