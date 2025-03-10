Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Shares Bought by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,376 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 65,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period.

Granite Construction Price Performance

Granite Construction stock opened at $73.87 on Monday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a one year low of $52.88 and a one year high of $105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.20. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.34.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.19). Granite Construction had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $977.30 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO James A. Radich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,227.84. This trade represents a 8.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $165,138.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,914. This represents a 12.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

