Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 310,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,037 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 6.1% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $84.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $84.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

